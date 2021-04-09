UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Pro-Presidential Party Challenges Legality of COVID-19 State of Emergency

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) has appealed to the country's Constitutional Court, asking that a recently-imposed COVID-19 state of emergency be recognized as unconstitutional, (PAS) lawmaker Sergey Litvinenko said on Friday.

On March 30, the Moldovan parliament approved the introduction of the two-month state of emergency from April 1 to May 30.

"We appealed to the Constitutional Court because of the introduction of the state of emergency. When adopting this so-called state of emergency, several constitutional and legal norms were violated," Litvinenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the lawmaker, the draft decision, which was approved by the parliament, did not mention which protective measures and restrictions must be in place during the state of emergency.

During the nationwide state of emergency, the visiting of parks, sports facilities and recreation areas is forbidden. Only 30 percent of personnel can work simultaneously at workplaces, while others must work remotely.

