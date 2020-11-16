Moldova's Moscow-backed President Igor Dodon on Monday conceded defeat to his pro-European challenger Maia Sandu in the second round of a presidential election

"Preliminary results have shown that Maia Sandu has won," Dodon told reporters after the Sunday run-off.