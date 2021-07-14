UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Pro-Western PAS Party Leader Seeks Pragmatic, Predictable Relations With Russia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Moldova's Pro-Western PAS Party Leader Seeks Pragmatic, Predictable Relations With Russia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Igor Grosu, the leader of Moldova's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which won the snap parliamentary elections, said on Wednesday that his intention is to develop "pragmatic and predictable" relations with Russia.

"We want to have right, pragmatic and predictable relations with Russia, as many of our citizens live there and we have economic relations that should be transparent," Grosu said on Moldovan television.

He vowed to get rid of the "lists" of companies that received export advantages during the presidency of Igor Dodon and tackle the problem of re-export.

Another item for Moldova to discuss with Russia should be the gas supplies, Grosu said.

The PAS won the snap parliamentary elections this past Sunday with 52.8% of the vote, which is enough to form a government single-handedly. The bloc of Communists and Socialists came in second with 27.17% of the vote, followed by the euroskeptic Sor Party with 5.74%.

