Moldova's PSRM Party To Challenge Grosu's Nomination As Prime Minister Candidate In Court

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Moldova's Party of Socialists (PSRM) will challenge the nomination of Igor Grosu, the leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), for the post of prime minister in the Constitutional Court, Vlad Batryncha, a PSRM member and the deputy speaker of the parliament, said on Wednesday.

President Maia Sandu nominated Grosu as the candidate on Tuesday.

"Today we will appeal to the Constitutional Court and urge it to record a violation of the law in connection with the nomination of Grosu as a candidate for prime minister. We will take measures to ensure a dialogue with the president in adequate conditions, tomorrow we will nominate a worthy candidate for prime minister," Batryncha said.

