UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Sandu Assumes Presidential Office

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:57 PM

Moldova's Sandu Assumes Presidential Office

Moldova's Maia Sandu took oath and assumed the presidential office on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Moldova's Maia Sandu took oath and assumed the presidential office on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the Republic's Palace. Under the Moldovan legislation, the president takes office immediately after the inauguration.

Sandu secured victory in the presidential runoff, held on November 15, as she got 57.75 percent of the vote, ahead of ex-Moldovan leader Igor Dodon who had 42.25 percent.

Related Topics

Vote Moldova November

Recent Stories

Huawei and Zalmi Foundation Signed Agreement to De ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair lashes out at PM for ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healt ..

27 seconds ago

Two drug peddlers held with imported wine

29 seconds ago

ACE retrieves state-land worth of Rs 35 mln

30 seconds ago

French Police Arrest 12 People Suspected of Conduc ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.