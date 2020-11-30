UrduPoint.com
Moldova's Sandu Calls For Withdrawal Of Russian Task Force, Weapons From Transnistria

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:28 PM

Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu said on Monday that the Russian task force guarding warehouses with weapons in Transnistria should be withdrawn from there, as well as those weapon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu said on Monday that the Russian task force guarding warehouses with weapons in Transnistria should be withdrawn from there, as well as those weapons.

"An operational group of the Russian armed forces is present in Transnistria, there has never been any agreement on this group from the Moldovan side, so it is the government's standpoint that the troops should be withdrawn and the arms should be removed from the Moldovan territory," Sandu said at a press conference.

The president-elect also said she would discuss the weapons removal from Transnistria with the Russian government.

