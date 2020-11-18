(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu assured Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov on Wednesday of her commitment to make effort to establish positive and pragmatic bilateral relations.

"My goal is to lift the country out of international isolation and to establish good relations with the Russian Federation, which will solve pressing problems that citizens face. I will do everything possible to establish positive, pragmatic and predictable relations with the Russian Federation.

I hope we will have good cooperation from now on," Sandu said at the meeting, as quoted by her Action and Solidarity Party.

According to the political party, Sandu thanked the Russian ambassador for conveying President Vladimir Putin's congratulations. The president-elect also announced that a preliminary agreement was reached to start work on extending the exemption from customs duties for Moldovan exports, which terminates in the end of the year.