CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has assured the head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Mission to Moldova, Claus Neukirch, that Chisinau sticks to the position that the conflict in Transnistria must be resolved peacefully, the presidential press service said on Tuesday.

"The president discussed with Mr. Neukirch, who is completing the mission in Moldova, a number of issues, including the situation in the Transnistria region amid the Ukrainian conflict. She stressed the importance of a peaceful dialogue between the two banks of the Dniester river with respect for human rights and the provision of social and security guarantees to all nationals. Sandu expressed confidence in continuation of the cooperation with the OSCE," the statement read.

The "5+2" negotiations on Transnistrian settlement have been suspended since 2019. Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE act as mediators in the talks; the European Union and the United States are observers. The previous round of negotiations took place in Bratislava in October 2019, however, no final document was agreed upon.

Transnistria, where 60% of residents are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova, guided by nationalism, would join Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory outside the control of Chisinau.