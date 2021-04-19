Moldova's President Maia Sandu said on Monday that she discussed the country's political situation with the President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, and thanked him for supporting democratic reforms in the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Moldova's President Maia Sandu said on Monday that she discussed the country's political situation with the President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, and thanked him for supporting democratic reforms in the country.

Sandu is currently on an official visit to PACE headquarters in Strasbourg, France on Daems' invitation. She will take part in the PACE's opening session on Monday and is expected to deliver a speech.

"I had a fruitful meeting with President Daems during which we discussed the political situation in the country, challenges our society face due to COVID-19 and ways to overcome them together.

We also exchanged views on the status of Moldova's democratic institutions, the reforms of the justice sector, our program of European integration and settling the conflict in Transnistria," the statement said.

According to Sandu, she thanked Daems for "the PACE continued support of democratic reforms in Moldova."

She added that her main priority as the president is fighting corruption and reforming the judicial system.