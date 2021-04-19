UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Sandu Discusses Situation In Country With PACE Head

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 07:08 PM

Moldova's Sandu Discusses Situation in Country With PACE Head

Moldova's President Maia Sandu said on Monday that she discussed the country's political situation with the President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, and thanked him for supporting democratic reforms in the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Moldova's President Maia Sandu said on Monday that she discussed the country's political situation with the President of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, and thanked him for supporting democratic reforms in the country.

Sandu is currently on an official visit to PACE headquarters in Strasbourg, France on Daems' invitation. She will take part in the PACE's opening session on Monday and is expected to deliver a speech.

"I had a fruitful meeting with President Daems during which we discussed the political situation in the country, challenges our society face due to COVID-19 and ways to overcome them together.

We also exchanged views on the status of Moldova's democratic institutions, the reforms of the justice sector, our program of European integration and settling the conflict in Transnistria," the statement said.

According to Sandu, she thanked Daems for "the PACE continued support of democratic reforms in Moldova."

She added that her main priority as the president is fighting corruption and reforming the judicial system.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Europe France Visit Strasbourg Moldova Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Govt pursuing policy of dialogue & reconciliation: ..

6 seconds ago

EU Imposes Sanctions on 10 Individuals, 2 Companie ..

7 seconds ago

Saudi women's activist wins top Europe rights awar ..

9 seconds ago

Faisal stresses to vaccinate 50 mln people by end ..

2 minutes ago

Model Courts awards sentences to 7 accused

2 minutes ago

Ramzan ration-packets distributed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.