CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Former Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu wins the presidential election in Moldova after securing 55 percent of the vote in the second round on Sunday, according to results of an exit poll conducted by the Intellect Group research company and the SPERO public association.

"Exit poll showed that Maia Sandu gained 55 percent [of the vote] in the second round, [incumbent President] Igor Dodon 45 percent," Intellect Group head Ian Lisnevschi said at a briefing.