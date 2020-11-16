CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Maia Sandu, who appears to have won the Moldovan presidential election, pledged on Monday to maintain balanced foreign policy with a pragmatic dialogue both with Russia and the United States.

"We will secure real balance in the foreign policy, being guided by Moldova's national interests, we will have pragmatic dialogue with all the countries, including Romania, Ukraine, European nations, Russia and the US," Sandu said at a press conference, also pledging to "work for all the citizens of the country."