CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday that she was ready to pay her first working visit to Moscow once the epidemiological situation got better.

"I am ready to visit Moscow, although the sanitary crisis around the world has become an obstacle to meetings with heads of state.

We have many problems to solve with Russia, for example, requests for vaccines, as well as the extension of duty-free exports of certain types of goods. I am ready to go to Moscow to discuss these issues when the pandemic situation allows," Sandu said on air Moldova 1 channel.

The president noted that Russia and Moldova maintained contacts at the level of the embassies of both countries.

Notably, Sandu visited France earlier this week.

The Moldovan parliament approved the COVID-19 state of emergency from April 1 to May 30.