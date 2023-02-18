(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Saturday that the country "urgently" needed the delivery of air defense systems as part of Moldova's partnership with NATO, calling the move necessary for the whole region.

"The priority now is to have projects with immediate impact, and the biggest problem that we have now is the need for air surveillance and air defense. This is needed for Moldova but this is also needed for the entire region, so we would like our partners to consider this type of assistance that we urgently need," Sandu said during the Munich Security Conference.

The president also said that Moldova should develop its strategic intelligence capabilities to deal with cyberthreats and reinforce the border security.

In January, Sandu said that the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to military alliances. The top official did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO.