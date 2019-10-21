Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Monday that the first round of the local elections in the country was not perfect, but detected irregularities could be fixed by introducing legislative amendments

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said on Monday that the first round of the local elections in the country was not perfect, but detected irregularities could be fixed by introducing legislative amendments.

The local elections were held on Sunday in all Moldovan municipalities, including in its capital. The country's citizens elected 898 leaders of towns and villages as well as more than 11,000 local people's deputies (in district, city and rural councils). According to Moldova's Central Election Commission, the turnout in Chisinau was 36.05 percent and 41.68 percent throughout the country.

"The electoral process was not perfect, we will work to fix the errors found � we will discuss amendments to the legislation .

.. True democracy is built over time, these elections have shown that we are on the right track," Sandu wrote on Facebook.

According to the Moldovan law, the turnout threshold in general local elections is 25 percent. The winner is the candidate who has received more than half the electorate's votes included in the lists. If the votes are less than 50 percent, then there will be a second round of elections in two weeks, where the winner is the one who gains a simple majority. There is no turnout threshold in the second round. The next round of local elections will be held on November 3.