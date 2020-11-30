Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that restoration of trade relations with Russia should be discussed bilaterally, not within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that restoration of trade relations with Russia should be discussed bilaterally, not within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Moldova became a EAEU observer nation in May 2018.

"I am not quite sure if the procedure was implemented properly when Moldova became a EAEU observer, I have asked advisers to check. We have no problems in trade with the CIS nations, only with Russia, and we believe these problems should be solved bilaterally but not within some other formats," Sandu said at a press conference, when asked about further relations with the EAEU.