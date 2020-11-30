UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Sandu Says Trade Ties With Russia Should Be Discussed Bilaterally, Not Via EAEU

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:17 PM

Moldova's Sandu Says Trade Ties With Russia Should Be Discussed Bilaterally, Not via EAEU

Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that restoration of trade relations with Russia should be discussed bilaterally, not within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu expressed the belief on Monday that restoration of trade relations with Russia should be discussed bilaterally, not within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Moldova became a EAEU observer nation in May 2018.

"I am not quite sure if the procedure was implemented properly when Moldova became a EAEU observer, I have asked advisers to check. We have no problems in trade with the CIS nations, only with Russia, and we believe these problems should be solved bilaterally but not within some other formats," Sandu said at a press conference, when asked about further relations with the EAEU.

Related Topics

Russia Moldova May 2018

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

10 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

22 minutes ago

Iran reports 12,950 COVID-19 cases, 948,749 in tot ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin on Putin's Potential Meeting With Novak Ah ..

1 minute ago

AIOU announces assignments submission schedule

1 minute ago

CDA to replace faulty street lights

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.