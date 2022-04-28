UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Sandu Says Unification With Romania Needs Majority Approval

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Thursday that the majority of the population would need to vote for unification with Romania, after former prime minister Iurie Leanca suggested unity would protect Moldova from military threats.

"This can only happen with the people's approval. When the people say they want it...

The people either do not want it now or there is no 'critical mass' of those in favor of this idea," she told Jurnal tv.

Polls show that less than 50% of people in Moldova, a small eastern European country wedged between Romania and Ukraine, want it to be absorbed into its larger neighbor Romania. A likelihood of this happening caused the Transnistria conflict in the 1990s.

