Moldova's Sandu Says Wants To Build Good Relationship With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:15 PM

Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu said Monday she wanted to build a good relationship with Russia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu said Monday she wanted to build a good relationship with Russia.

"I will work on building a good relationship with Russia, we have a very serious agenda for our work with this country. We want to open export to Russia, take care of our citizens who work there. I am ready to meet with anyone who can help with such issues," Sandu said.

More Stories From World

