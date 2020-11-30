(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu said Monday she wanted to build a good relationship with Russia.

"I will work on building a good relationship with Russia, we have a very serious agenda for our work with this country. We want to open export to Russia, take care of our citizens who work there. I am ready to meet with anyone who can help with such issues," Sandu said.