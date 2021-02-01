UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu will pay a state visit to the French capital on Wednesday to meet her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and several high-ranking governmental officials, the president's press-service said on Monday.

"The President of the Republic Of Moldova Maia Sandu will make an official visit to Paris on February 3-4, to give a new impetus to political, economic and cultural relations between the Republic of Moldova and France. During this visit, the head of state will meet the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron," the press service said in a statemet.

The Moldovan leader will meet with several senior governmental officials, including Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, heads of the France's parliamentary houses Gerard Larcher and Richard Ferrand, Minister for Transformation and Public Service Amelie de Montchalin, and Louise Mushikiwabo, the secretary general of the Francophonie international organization.

Sandu will also meet with the administration of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF), the country's largest union of business owners.

