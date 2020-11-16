(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Maya Sandu, who won Moldova's presidential election, said on Monday that she would win the people's trust by concrete actions.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, where the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, after 100 percent of the protocols have been processed, Sandu is leading with 57.75 percent of votes and Dodon trailed by 42.25 percent.

"I am telling you - you [those voted for Igor Dodon] did not lose. I will win your trust by concrete actions. All of us, citizens of the Republic of Moldova, have gotten a chance for decent living conditions today," she said at a press conference.

Sandu said that she understood that people expected a lot from her and that she was ready to fulfill everything she promised during the election campaign.

She also added that she does not want Moldova to be associated with corruption, poverty and immigration after couple of years.

According to the politician, she wants to build a country, where the citizens of all ethnic groups will feel safe, where their rights, including the right to use their language, will be protected and where competent people will occupy key positions, regardless of their ethnic origin.

On November 1, Moldova held its first round of the presidential election, after which the Central Election Commission announced that Sandu secured 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon, a candidate of the Party of Socialists, received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in the election, the runoff election was held.