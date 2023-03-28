CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Moldova's secession from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, a loose association of former Soviet republics) will further aggravate the economic situation in the country, former President Igor Dodon said Monday.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the Eurasian vector and integration within the CIS do not bring the country proper development, and announced plans for Moldova's entry into the European Union until 2030.

"Wise guys from the PAS (the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity) want to leave the CIS, cancel many agreements within the Commonwealth, join Western sanctions against Russia. This will further aggravate the economic situation in our country, which means that Maia Sandu will travel around the world cap in hand even more zealously, while the Americans and Europeans will continue to impose their political conditions on us," Dodon told the Chisinau N4 tv channel.

He said Moldova needs to cooperate with both the EU and Russia.

"We are not in a situation to isolate ourselves from one side or the other. We, as a country, will not survive this way," the ex-president said.

Moldova over the past year ignored meetings of the CIS, as well as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where it is an observer.

Most residents of Moldova support economic, political and cultural ties with Russia, according to a poll published in mid-March. The survey also showed that more than half of Moldovans oppose the country's withdrawal from the CIS, and that many citizens are dissatisfied with the standard of living and believe the country's leadership is to blame for gas and electricity price rises.