Moldova's Supreme Security Council has recommended that the government declare a two-week state of emergency over COVID-19, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Moldova's Supreme Security Council has recommended that the government declare a two-week state of emergency over COVID-19, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Saturday.

Sandu convened the Supreme Security Council earlier in the day to discuss the epidemiological environment in the country.

"The majority of Security Council members recommend declaring a state of emergency for two weeks. The government received a recommendation to work out a list of restrictions within the next three days," Sandu said at a briefing.

The Moldovan president expressed support for the council's initiative to reshuffle the national public health commission to include doctors and virologists, as well as to create a unified command center at the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

"We need to accelerate the vaccination and begin the second phase. We need to create an online register for citizens to sign up for vaccination. I ask the government to work out in detail and present these initiatives to parliament within the next three days," Sandu said.