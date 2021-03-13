UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Security Council Recommends 2-Week COVID-19 State Of Emergency - President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:51 PM

Moldova's Security Council Recommends 2-Week COVID-19 State of Emergency - President

Moldova's Supreme Security Council has recommended that the government declare a two-week state of emergency over COVID-19, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Moldova's Supreme Security Council has recommended that the government declare a two-week state of emergency over COVID-19, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Saturday.

Sandu convened the Supreme Security Council earlier in the day to discuss the epidemiological environment in the country.

"The majority of Security Council members recommend declaring a state of emergency for two weeks. The government received a recommendation to work out a list of restrictions within the next three days," Sandu said at a briefing.

The Moldovan president expressed support for the council's initiative to reshuffle the national public health commission to include doctors and virologists, as well as to create a unified command center at the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

"We need to accelerate the vaccination and begin the second phase. We need to create an online register for citizens to sign up for vaccination. I ask the government to work out in detail and present these initiatives to parliament within the next three days," Sandu said.

Related Topics

Parliament Moldova Government

Recent Stories

777 senior citizens vaccinated against coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Pro-claimed offender arrested in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Federer's conqueror Basilashvili beats Bautista Ag ..

4 minutes ago

Land record center inaugurated at Mamonkanjan

4 minutes ago

Moscow Summit Promises to Take Afghan Peace Proces ..

2 hours ago

Two dacoits killed in Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.