Moldova's Snap Vote Can Be Considered Valid With Turnout Above 33.3% - Election Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Moldova's Snap Vote Can Be Considered Valid With Turnout Above 33.3% - Election Commission

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The turnout at Moldova's Sunday's snap parliamentary elections has gone over 33.3%, as the website of the Central Election Commission shows, and the vote can now be considered valid.

So far, more than 982,000 people have voted, the commission's data shows.

The polling stations will close in about five hours.

More Stories From World

