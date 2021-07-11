(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The turnout at Moldova's Sunday's snap parliamentary elections has gone over 33.3%, as the website of the Central Election Commission shows, and the vote can now be considered valid.

So far, more than 982,000 people have voted, the commission's data shows.

The polling stations will close in about five hours.