Moldova's Socialist Leader Dodon Rejects President's Nominee For Prime Minister

Igor Dodon, the leader of Moldova's Socialists, said Friday that the leftist party would not back the president's nominee for prime minister at a vote in the Socialist-dominated parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Igor Dodon, the leader of Moldova's Socialists, said Friday that the leftist party would not back the president's nominee for prime minister at a vote in the Socialist-dominated parliament.

President Maia Sandu nominated former finance minister Natalia Gavrilita, from her right-wing Party of Action and Solidarity, to lead the government last month.

"The Socialist Party will definitely not vote for Natalia Gavrilita. It is our final decision... Gavrilita will not become prime minister next week," Dodon said in a video address.

This decision paves the way for the parliament's dissolution and an early election. The president is allowed under the law to make one more nomination. A candidate for prime minister needs to secure 51 votes in the 101-seat parliament.

