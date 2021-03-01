UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Socialist Leader Says Referendum On Sandu Will Deepen Political Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Moldova's Socialist Leader Says Referendum on Sandu Will Deepen Political Crisis

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Moldova's Socialist Party will not seek a referendum to ouster President Maia Sandu after she refused to nominate an alternative prime minister, ex-president Igor Dodon said on Monday.

Sandu has welcomed a referendum on confidence in her as an opportunity to cement her hold on power after the opposition-controlled parliament voted against her pick for prime minister.

"The Socialist Party will not initiate a referendum on Maia Sandu's resignation. This would deepen the crisis and solve nothing," Dodon told a news briefing.

He said he did not want to "wage a war" with the president or her center-right Action and Solidarity party.

Moldovan lawmakers rejected the nomination of Sandu's ally Natalia Gavrilita as a prime minister last month. Dodon said ex-finance minister and diplomat Mariana Durlesteanu was the consensus candidate of the parliamentary majority.

The constitutional court ruled that Sandu's second attempt to nominate Gavrilita, in an apparent bid to force a snap parliamentary election, was against the law.

Dodon gave the president until March 9 to nominate Durlesteanu, warning that the Socialist Party would otherwise "take decisive action to stabilize the situation," which could turn the presidency into a figurehead.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Moldova March Court

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 r ..

18 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

UNICEF to supply one billion syringes, 10 mln safe ..

3 minutes ago

Ziauddin University holds 75th Emergency Obstetric ..

3 minutes ago

Open call for submission of Artworks

5 minutes ago

Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as new bo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.