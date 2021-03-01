CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Moldova's Socialist Party will not seek a referendum to ouster President Maia Sandu after she refused to nominate an alternative prime minister, ex-president Igor Dodon said on Monday.

Sandu has welcomed a referendum on confidence in her as an opportunity to cement her hold on power after the opposition-controlled parliament voted against her pick for prime minister.

"The Socialist Party will not initiate a referendum on Maia Sandu's resignation. This would deepen the crisis and solve nothing," Dodon told a news briefing.

He said he did not want to "wage a war" with the president or her center-right Action and Solidarity party.

Moldovan lawmakers rejected the nomination of Sandu's ally Natalia Gavrilita as a prime minister last month. Dodon said ex-finance minister and diplomat Mariana Durlesteanu was the consensus candidate of the parliamentary majority.

The constitutional court ruled that Sandu's second attempt to nominate Gavrilita, in an apparent bid to force a snap parliamentary election, was against the law.

Dodon gave the president until March 9 to nominate Durlesteanu, warning that the Socialist Party would otherwise "take decisive action to stabilize the situation," which could turn the presidency into a figurehead.