CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Chairman of the Moldovan parliamentary group of the Party of Socialists, Corneliu Furculita, said on Monday after a meeting with new President Maia Sandu that the party is in favor of holding early parliamentary elections by any legal means.

On Wednesday, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned so that the country could hold early parliamentary elections. He will serve as head of the cabinet until December 31. On Monday, Sandu is holding consultations with parliamentary factions, and she will make a statement following the talks.

"We have stated that we are in favor of holding early parliamentary elections, which must be organized in any legal way. The continuation of the negotiations will depend on the president.

If the president has a candidate for the post of prime minister, we will analyze this proposal and the government's program of the candidate," Furculita said at a briefing on Monday.

Moldovan opposition political forces have been trying to dissolve the parliament for several months, among them is the Action and Solidarity party, created by Sandu. They want to form a new majority to pursue pro-European policies. The resignation of the government is one of the options that could lead to the dissolution of parliament. Parliament will have 45 days to form a new cabinet. Otherwise, the president can dissolve parliament and set a date for early elections.