UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Socialist Party Favors Holding Early Parliamentary Elections

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Moldova's Socialist Party Favors Holding Early Parliamentary Elections

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Chairman of the Moldovan parliamentary group of the Party of Socialists, Corneliu Furculita, said on Monday after a meeting with new President Maia Sandu that the party is in favor of holding early parliamentary elections by any legal means.

On Wednesday, Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned so that the country could hold early parliamentary elections. He will serve as head of the cabinet until December 31. On Monday, Sandu is holding consultations with parliamentary factions, and she will make a statement following the talks.

"We have stated that we are in favor of holding early parliamentary elections, which must be organized in any legal way. The continuation of the negotiations will depend on the president.

If the president has a candidate for the post of prime minister, we will analyze this proposal and the government's program of the candidate," Furculita said at a briefing on Monday.

Moldovan opposition political forces have been trying to dissolve the parliament for several months, among them is the Action and Solidarity party, created by Sandu. They want to form a new majority to pursue pro-European policies. The resignation of the government is one of the options that could lead to the dissolution of parliament. Parliament will have 45 days to form a new cabinet. Otherwise, the president can dissolve parliament and set a date for early elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Lead December Post Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

34 seconds ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

41 seconds ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

50 seconds ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

1 minute ago

Pir Adil Gillani becomes Islamabad Mayor for next ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.