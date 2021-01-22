Moldova's Party of Socialists hopes that the parliament will re-adopt a law on granting a special status of interethnic communication to the Russian language, Vlad Batryncha, the party member and the deputy speaker of the Moldovan parliament, said on Friday during a briefing

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moldova's Party of Socialists hopes that the parliament will re-adopt a law on granting a special status of interethnic communication to the Russian language, Vlad Batryncha, the party member and the deputy speaker of the Moldovan parliament, said on Friday during a briefing.

On June 4, 2018, the court declared the law on the functioning of languages, which was approved during the Soviet era, outdated. This document stated that Russian had a status of the language of interethnic communication in Moldova. In late 2020, the parliament of Moldova adopted a new law on the functioning of languages and returned the status of the language of interethnic communication to Russian.

In addition, state bodies were obligated to provide citizens with information in Russian. On Thursday, the court declared the newly adopted law unconstitutional.

"We will not allow the Constitutional Court to replace the country's parliament, the country's parliament will consider and re-adopt the law on the functioning of languages in a new form," Batryncha said, adding that his party's goal is to ensure that all Moldovan citizens have equal rights.

In addition, acting Justice Minister Fadei Nagacevschi called the court's decisions "a slap in the face" of Moldovan society and said that the language law was aimed at protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.