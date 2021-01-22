UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Socialist Party Hopes Parliament Will Re-adopt Language Law

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:46 PM

Moldova's Socialist Party Hopes Parliament Will Re-adopt Language Law

Moldova's Party of Socialists hopes that the parliament will re-adopt a law on granting a special status of interethnic communication to the Russian language, Vlad Batryncha, the party member and the deputy speaker of the Moldovan parliament, said on Friday during a briefing

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moldova's Party of Socialists hopes that the parliament will re-adopt a law on granting a special status of interethnic communication to the Russian language, Vlad Batryncha, the party member and the deputy speaker of the Moldovan parliament, said on Friday during a briefing.

On June 4, 2018, the court declared the law on the functioning of languages, which was approved during the Soviet era, outdated. This document stated that Russian had a status of the language of interethnic communication in Moldova. In late 2020, the parliament of Moldova adopted a new law on the functioning of languages and returned the status of the language of interethnic communication to Russian.

In addition, state bodies were obligated to provide citizens with information in Russian. On Thursday, the court declared the newly adopted law unconstitutional.

"We will not allow the Constitutional Court to replace the country's parliament, the country's parliament will consider and re-adopt the law on the functioning of languages in a new form," Batryncha said, adding that his party's goal is to ensure that all Moldovan citizens have equal rights.

In addition, acting Justice Minister Fadei Nagacevschi called the court's decisions "a slap in the face" of Moldovan society and said that the language law was aimed at protecting the fundamental rights of citizens.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Moldova June 2018 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

7th FBMA Ladies Run kicked off from Al Hudayriyat ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Investigators Say Man Found With Burns ..

13 seconds ago

Pakistan wants unconditional bilateral ties with U ..

14 seconds ago

Three dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in faisa ..

16 seconds ago

SBP Governor announces monitory policy

12 minutes ago

US Astronauts Fond of Sturgeon in Tomato Sauce Sha ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.