CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Socialist Party of Moldova has reached out to the country's constitutional court with a request to clarify whether snap parliamentary elections and a presidential vote can be held on the same day, Socialist parliament member Vasile Bolea said on Tuesday.

"I lodged a request with the Constitutional Court today to avoid an institutional blockade. We want to know whether it is possible to organize the presidential and early parliamentary elections in one day," Bolea said at a briefing.

According to the lawmaker, Moldova has precedents when the general elections were held on the same day as an advisory referendum or mayoral election on the same day as parliamentary vote in single-mandate Constituencies.

Earlier in May, the Pro Moldova opposition party called on lawmakers from other parties to create an anti-government bloc within the Moldovan parliament to oust the incumbent government of Prime Minister Ion Chicu. The motion was supported by the euroskeptic Sor party. Six lawmakers from the pro-EU Democratic Party, which together with the pro-Russian Socialists forms the ruling coalition, also joined in.

In Moldova, if a government is dismissed, lawmakers are given three months to form a new government or else the parliament will