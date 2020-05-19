UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova's Socialist Party Inquires About Merging Presidential, Snap General Votes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Moldova's Socialist Party Inquires About Merging Presidential, Snap General Votes

Socialist Party of Moldova has reached out to the country's constitutional court with a request to clarify whether snap parliamentary elections and a presidential vote can be held on the same day, Socialist parliament member Vasile Bolea said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Socialist Party of Moldova has reached out to the country's constitutional court with a request to clarify whether snap parliamentary elections and a presidential vote can be held on the same day, Socialist parliament member Vasile Bolea said on Tuesday.

"I lodged a request with the Constitutional Court today to avoid an institutional blockade. We want to know whether it is possible to organize the presidential and early parliamentary elections in one day," Bolea said at a briefing.

According to the lawmaker, Moldova has precedents when the general elections were held on the same day as an advisory referendum or mayoral election on the same day as parliamentary vote in single-mandate Constituencies.

Earlier in May, the Pro Moldova opposition party called on lawmakers from other parties to create an anti-government bloc within the Moldovan parliament to oust the incumbent government of Prime Minister Ion Chicu. The motion was supported by the euroskeptic Sor party. Six lawmakers from the pro-EU Democratic Party, which together with the pro-Russian Socialists forms the ruling coalition, also joined in.

In Moldova, if a government is dismissed, lawmakers are given three months to form a new government or else the parliament will

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Same Moldova May From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

47 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

1 hour ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

1 hour ago

Russia Has Negative Attitude Toward US Threats Aga ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's Province of Ontario Extends Emergency Ord ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Says to Speak to German C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.