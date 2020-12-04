(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Moldova's Party of Socialists has requested informal talks with other factions on the parliament dissolution, the deputy speaker of the parliament, Vlad Batryncha, said Friday.

"The Party of Socialists is launching informal negotiations with representatives of parliament factions on the parliament dissolution. We need to discuss legal options of the parliament dissolution," Batryncha said.