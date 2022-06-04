UrduPoint.com

Moldova's Socialists To Seek Government's Resignation - Statement

Published June 04, 2022

Moldova's Socialists to Seek Government's Resignation - Statement

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The opposition Party of Socialists of Moldova on Saturday instructed its representatives in the parliament to initiate the procedure for the resignation of the government of Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, citing its failure to address pressing issues and fight increasing inflation.

"On Saturday, June 4, the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova convened the Republican Council (the supreme body of the party). The government of Gavrilita has demonstrated its complete inability to address the country's problems. The Republican Council of the Party of Socialists is instructing the parliamentary group to initiate the resignation of this useless and harmful government," the statement read.

The opposition party noted that the polices of the current Moldovan authorities and the ruling Action and Solidarity party had proved to be ineffective in economy, agriculture, infrastructure, education and medicine, with inflation continuing to rise in the country.

"There is not a single sphere where temporary deputies from the Action and Solidarity party have demonstrated any significant results.

Moldovan citizens are paying a heavy price for the total lack of action of the ruling party, for the incompetence and irresponsibility of the Action and Solidarity party officials," the party said in the statement.

In addition, socialists expressed their strong protest against Thursday's confiscation of financial documents from its office by the law enforcement amid a scandal surrounding former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is accused of illegal funding of the party.

"We regard this as an attempt to brutally pressure and hinder activities of the largest opposition party in the country," socialists said.

The party urged other political groups, public organizations and ordinary citizens to take part in anti-government protests, which it has been holding on together with communists and the populist Sor party in Moldova since May 18.

According to Moldovan legislation, the opposition needs votes of at least 34 deputies out of 101 to submit a motion of no confidence in the government. Meanwhile, the ruling Action and Solidarity party is represented by 63 deputies in the parliament.

