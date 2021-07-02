UrduPoint.com
Moldova's State Bodies Packed With Foreign Agents, Changes Needed - Ex-President

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Moldova's state bodies are filled with foreign agents, so the country needs a regulation to fix it, former President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.

"It is necessary to go into state security, state agencies are packed with foreign agents, so we need a law to sort out non-governmental organizations, counselors' activities, and the president office's funding from external sources," Dodon, co-chairs the bloc of Communists and Socialists, said.

The former president suggested the law should be adopted shortly after early parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for July 11.

Moldova should learn from the experience of Russia and Western European countries in limiting foreign influence on domestic affairs, the politician added, citing Hungary as a positive example.

