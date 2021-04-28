The Constitutional Court of Moldova on Wednesday ruled that imposing the coronavirus-related state of emergency in the country was illegal, court's chairwoman Dominica Manole said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Constitutional Court of Moldova on Wednesday ruled that imposing the coronavirus-related state of emergency in the country was illegal, court's chairwoman Dominica Manole said.

On March 31, the Moldovan parliament approved the COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days until May 30.

"The constitutional court ruled to declare the March 31 parliamentary decision unconstitutional. The decision is final and not subject to appeal," Manole said during a session.

The cancellation of the state of emergency automatically allows holding elections in the country. The top court has previously recognized President Mai Sandu's right to dissolve the parliament and set a date for snap elections, but she was not able to sign a relevant decree until the state of emergency was in force.