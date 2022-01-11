Moliere: 400 years as master of the French stage

When the French refer to their native tongue, it is the "language of Moliere", and as he turns 400 this week he remains as central to their culture as Shakespeare in the English-speaking world

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :When the French refer to their native tongue, it is the "language of Moliere", and as he turns 400 this week he remains as central to their culture as Shakespeare in the English-speaking world.

Here are a few pointers on the life and legacy of France's most illustrious playwright.

- A little-known star - Moliere, real name Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, left zero trace of his personal life: no journal, correspondence or even notes on his work. The only of his four children to survive to adulthood, lost his manuscripts.

We don't know the source of his stage-name -- which refers to a quarry -- nor his date of birth (we have only a baptism certificate, dated January 15, 1622, that was discovered two centuries later in 1820).

As eldest son, he stood to inherit a comfortable living from his father as chief upholsterer and valet to the king, but gave it up to be an actor.

It caused his father much strife: he was forced to buy his son out of prison after his first company, The Illustrious Theatre, fell into debt.

Moliere fled Paris at 23, spending the next 13 years with a travelling troupe.

Success on the road won him a return to Paris and a successful audience for the young king, Louis XIV, that earned him a powerful patron even though he faced constant battles with censors.

Despite the myth, he did not quite die on stage, but shortly after a performance -- as the hypochondriac Argan no less -- at home on the Rue de Richelieu on February 17, 1673.