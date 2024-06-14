Moment Of Truth For Revamped Italy As Euros Title Defence Begins
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Wuppertal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Italy kick off their European Championship title defence against Albania on Saturday as a new-look team tries to rebuild the reputation of one of the world's most important football nations.
Luciano Spalletti's Italy take on Albania in Dortmund in the first of three clashes in a fiendishly difficult Group B which also contains Spain and Croatia.
And those two later fixtures make Saturday's hugely important, as with the four best third-place finishers in the six groups reaching the knockout stages, a win over Albania would give Italy a great chance of going through.
Italy come into the tournament in quietly confident mood, with delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon insisting that the Azzurri are "an underrated team" despite being holders and four-time World Cup winners.
Buffon was one of the stars of the show when Italy won the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when a golden generation of players including Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Cannavaro took their country to one of its greatest ever football triumphs.
Since then the national team has been going through something of an identity crisis, unsure of its position in the global game and no longer feared as in decades past.
Italy might be reigning champions but after winning the last Euros three years ago they missed out on qualification for a second straight World Cup.
And qualification for this summer's Euros, which begins on Friday, was complicated by Spalletti's predecessor Roberto Mancini jumping ship to Saudi Arabia in August last year.
