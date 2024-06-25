"Moment We Shared" stays atop Chinese mainland daily box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Domestic drama film "Moments We Shared" stayed at the top of the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film tells a story about a young man who manages to live a quiet life in the company of his grandmother and friend in a small town after he escapes from city life. The film pocketed 36.06 million Yuan (about 5.

06 million U.S. Dollars) in revenue on its third day of screening, bringing its total box office to 177 million yuan.

It was followed by Disney and Pixar's animated film "Inside Out 2," which generated a daily box office earning of 7.96 million yuan.

U.S. action crime production "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" came in third, grossing 3.25 million yuan on the day.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Monday stood at about 63.2 million yuan.