Open Menu

"Moment We Shared" Stays Atop Chinese Mainland Daily Box Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

"Moment We Shared" stays atop Chinese mainland daily box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Domestic drama film "Moments We Shared" stayed at the top of the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film tells a story about a young man who manages to live a quiet life in the company of his grandmother and friend in a small town after he escapes from city life. The film pocketed 29.78 million Yuan (about 4.

18 million U.S. Dollars) in revenue on its fourth day of screening, bringing its total box office to 207 million yuan.

It was followed by Disney and Pixar's animated film "Inside Out 2," which generated a daily box office earning of 8 million yuan.

U.S. action crime production "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" came in third, grossing 2.93 million yuan on the day.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday stood at about 56.72 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Company Young Man From Top Million

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

1 hour ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

1 hour ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

1 hour ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

3 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

18 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

18 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

18 hours ago

More Stories From World