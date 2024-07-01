"Moments We Shared" Continues To Lead Chinese Mainland Daily Box Office
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Domestic drama "Moments We Shared" stayed on top of the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed
Domestic drama "Moments We Shared" stayed on top of the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film generated a daily revenue of 32.8 million Yuan (about 4.6 million U.S.
Dollars), taking its total box office to 359 million yuan.
It was followed by Disney and Pixar's animated film "Inside Out 2," which pocketed 24.79 million yuan.
American sci-fi "A Quiet Place: Day One" came in third with daily earnings of 21.78 million yuan on the day.
The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Sunday stood at about 121.5 million yuan.
