"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Domestic drama "Moments We Shared" continued to top the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Monday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film generated a daily revenue of 17.12 million Yuan (about 2.4 million U.S.

Dollars), taking its total box office to 376 million yuan.

It was followed by the Hong Kong-set action movie "Customs Frontline," which pocketed 10.01 million yuan.

American sci-fi "A Quiet Place: Day One" came in third with daily earnings of 9.79 million yuan on the day.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Monday stood at about 58.77 million yuan.