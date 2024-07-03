"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Domestic drama "Moments We Shared" continued to top the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film generated a daily revenue of 14.76 million Yuan (about 2.07 million U.S.

Dollars), taking its total box office to 391 million yuan.

It was followed by the Hong Kong-set action movie "Customs Frontline," which pocketed 9.38 million yuan.

Disney and Pixar's animated film "Inside Out 2" came in third with a daily earning of 9.09 million yuan on the day.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday stood at about 52.43 million yuan.