Momentum Growing in Congress to Pass Omnibus, COVID-19 Relief Bills - Pelosi

Momentum is growing in Congress for Republicans and Democrats to agree on compromises to pass omnibus spending legislation and a COVID-19 crisis relief bill, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Momentum is growing in Congress for Republicans and Democrats to agree on compromises to pass omnibus spending legislation and a COVID-19 crisis relief bill, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Friday.

"There is momentum. We have the time" to pass both pieces of legislation, Pelosi said.

Lawmakers have been under pressure to create an omnibus and a COVID-19 relief plan amid a tight deadline of only one week away. Pelosi underscored that the US House members would not leave until a deal was reached.

Although Democrats had previously expressed opposition to accepting any relief bill below $2 trillion, Pelosi said that she was now willing to consider the $908 billion proposal because presumed President-elect Joe Biden had a plan to address the coronavirus crisis.

In the past, Pelosi had refused to accept any spending limit on the legislation lower than $2 billion. But she dramatically changed her position, cutting that limit by more than half and said she would now accept only $908 million in spending - a level some Republicans have indicated they would consider.