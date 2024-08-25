Monaco Brush Aside Lyon To Continue Winning Start To Ligue 1
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 10:20 AM
DécinesCharpieu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Monaco made it back-to-back wins to start their Ligue 1 campaignin style on Saturday as they outclassed Lyon 2-0 on the road at the Groupama Stadium.
Teenager Eliesse Ben Seghir capped a very fine performance with the opener midway through the second half, before Lamine Camara struck to secure the three points for the away side.
Lyon have had another difficult beginning to their league campaign and, after going down 3-0 at Rennes last weekend, have now shipped five goals in the opening two matches after being the form side of Ligue 1 in 2024.
"It's incredible, we'd never won here," said Ben Seghir.
"We won by two goals, it's the third match where we've kept a clean sheet (including a friendly against Barcelona), that shows the way we play.
"
Things started poorly for the hosts when they were forced into an early change after forward Ernest Nuamah appeared to pull a muscle and was replaced by new signing Georges Mikautadze.
The best chance of the first period fell to Monaco's Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino on the half-hour.
The ex-Liverpool man wriggled free of the defence inside the box with a deft touch but Lucas Perri flew out to narrow the angle and his outflung arm tipped the ball onto the far post.
Lyon looked to have come close to grabbing an unlikely lead right on the stroke of half-time but Philipp Koehn shot off his line quickly to nullify the danger, before a goal-kick was signalled as Said Benrahma had marginally overrun the ball in the build-up.
