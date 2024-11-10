Open Menu

Monaco Claim Comeback Win To Retake Second Spot In Ligue 1

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Monaco claim comeback win to retake second spot in Ligue 1

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Eliesse Ben Seghir scored twice as Monaco staged a late comeback to win 3-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday and go clear in second place in Ligue 1 behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg were unbeaten at home this season and went in front just before the half-hour through Ivory Coast international Guela Doue.

It looked as if Monaco might pay the price for a big first-half miss by Breel Embolo when they still trailed inside the final quarter of an hour in Alsace.

However, the principality club won a penalty when a Ben Seghir shot was stopped just in front of the line by the arm of Diego Moreira.

Young Moroccan international Ben Seghir stroked in the spot-kick to equalise in the 79th minute and then converted a Maghnes Akliouche assist to put the visitors ahead with a minute of the 90 remaining.

Stunned Strasbourg conceded again straight from the restart as Saidou Sow was caught in possession, allowing substitute George Ilenikhena to run through and finish.

It was a welcome return to winning ways domestically for Monaco after back-to-back losses, with the result moving them to three points off PSG before the leaders kicked off later at Angers.

Monaco, who have 10 points from a possible 12 after an impressive start in the Champions League, are also three points ahead of Marseille, with Roberto De Zerbi's side suffering a surprise 3-1 loss at home to Auxerre on Friday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lens also produced a late fightback as Nigerian midfielder Hamzat Ojediran and Adrien Thomasson both scored in the final five minutes, allowing them to win 3-2 at home to Nantes.

That result lifted Will Still's Lens up to fifth, a point behind northern rivals Lille, who go to Nice on Sunday.

as/mw

Related Topics

Young Angers Nantes Auxerre Nice Lille Strasbourg Marseille Monaco George Price Ivory Coast Sunday From PSG Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

6 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

6 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

6 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

10 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

12 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

12 hours ago
Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

14 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

17 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago

More Stories From World