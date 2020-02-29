Monaco Registers First Coronavirus Disease Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was registered in Monaco, the Monaco Matin newspaper reported.

The man, a resident of Monaco, is around 50 years old. He was taken to Archet Hospital in the French city of Nice, where the patient was quarantined.

His condition reportedly causes no concerns.

The day before, the number of COVID-19 cases in neighboring France increased from 38 to 57 over 24 hours. Two deaths were previously reported: a tourist from China and a Frenchman died from the virus.