Monahan, Scott Implore Trump To Help Finalize PGA-LIV Deal
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott have implored President Donald Trump to help complete a Saudi Arabian investment deal and reunite golf's top players in one series.
A PGA Tour statement on Thursday attributed to Monahan and player directors Scott and Tiger Woods confirmed Australian Scott and Monahan went to the White House on Tuesday seeking the assistance of Trump, an avid golfer.
Talks have dragged on 14 months past an original deadline between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's backers, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, to reunite the sport's best players, many of whom bolted from the PGA to the upstart series and are banned from PGA events.
Both LIV and the PGA Tour have 2025 seasons planned as details remain incomplete on a PIF investment deal, US Department of Justice legal concerns about Saudi financing of a US business among the issues involved.
"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf," the statement from Monahan and the players said.
"We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country and for all the countries involved.
"We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."
No details of the conversation with Trump were revealed and there was no indication when any deal might actually be completed.
Trump's Doral course is set to host a LIV Golf event on April 4-6, the week before the Masters.
At this stage, major tournaments such as the annual showdown at Augusta National are the only places where the world's top players from LIV and the PGA can compete against each other.
Recent Stories
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
UAE President arrives in France on working visit
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony
SIH explores future of heritage amid contemporary transformations
Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest
More Stories From World
-
Monahan, Scott implore Trump to help finalize PGA-LIV deal2 minutes ago
-
'Hungry' France ready for 'fierce' England in Six Nations2 minutes ago
-
Liverpool thrash Spurs to reach League Cup final2 minutes ago
-
Ecuador presidential candidates sprint to campaign finish2 minutes ago
-
PSG to play French Cup giant-killers in quarter-finals3 minutes ago
-
Amazon profits double, but cautious outlook disappoints3 minutes ago
-
Judge pauses Musk plan for mass cull of US govt workers33 minutes ago
-
Elite athletes can struggle to heal hidden crash scars43 minutes ago
-
Australian politician changes name to 'Aussie' Trump53 minutes ago
-
Trump trade nominee floats universal tariffs53 minutes ago
-
Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets53 minutes ago
-
'Social Network' star Eisenberg slams Zuckerberg as 'obsessed with power'2 hours ago