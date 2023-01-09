UrduPoint.com

Monarchy Must Change, Confront Its Own Bias To Survive In 21st Century - Prince Harry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Monarchy Must Change, Confront Its Own Bias to Survive in 21st Century - Prince Harry

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom must confront its own bias in order to move on and survive in the 21st century, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, younger son of King Charles III said in a broadcast interview released on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The Royal Family of the United Kingdom must confront its own bias in order to move on and survive in the 21st century, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, younger son of King Charles III said in a broadcast interview released on Monday.

When asked if he believed there was a place in the 21st century for the UK monarchy, Prince Harry told ABC Television, "I genuinely believe that there is, not the way that it is now."

The bias in the Royal Family and the institution of the Monarchy was not racism but could become that if not confronted, the prince told interviewer Michael Strahan.

Harry said he believed the Royal Family had missed "an enormous opportunity" to widen its understanding and appeal from failing to embrace his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, former US television actress Meghan Markle, a US-born,� former television actress. The couple have two children.

Related Topics

Century Wife United Kingdom Meghan Markle Family TV From

Recent Stories

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Uk ..

Nearly 2/3 of 'MAGA' Republicans Oppose Further Ukraine Aid, Half of Party Overa ..

20 seconds ago
 Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Ent ..

Canada Sanctions 2 More Iranian Individuals, 3 Entities - Global Affairs

22 seconds ago
 Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Is ..

Stomach worm eradication campaign kicked off in Islamabad

24 seconds ago
 Traders' delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran ..

Traders' delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

25 seconds ago
 'Punjab govt to form working group for textile ind ..

'Punjab govt to form working group for textile industry'

9 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek FM discuss ways to promote bilateral coo ..

PM, Uzbek FM discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.