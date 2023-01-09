Monarchy Must Change, Confront Its Own Bias to Survive in 21st Century - Prince Harry

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom must confront its own bias in order to move on and survive in the 21st century, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, younger son of King Charles III said in a broadcast interview released on Monday

When asked if he believed there was a place in the 21st century for the UK monarchy, Prince Harry told ABC Television, "I genuinely believe that there is, not the way that it is now."

The bias in the Royal Family and the institution of the Monarchy was not racism but could become that if not confronted, the prince told interviewer Michael Strahan.

Harry said he believed the Royal Family had missed "an enormous opportunity" to widen its understanding and appeal from failing to embrace his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, former US television actress Meghan Markle, a US-born,� former television actress. The couple have two children.