Monday Earthquake in Turkey Most Powerful Since 1939 - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The earthquake of 7.7 magnitude that occurred in Turkey on Monday was the most powerful since 1939, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.

4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. As a result of the natural disaster, 912 have been killed and another 5,385 have been injured.

"Tonight... we experienced the most powerful disaster that we have experienced in the last century after the earthquake in Erzincan in 1939," Erdogan said, speaking from the office for the coordination of work to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.