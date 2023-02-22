UrduPoint.com

Monday's Earthquakes In Turkey's Hatay Province Injure Over 550 People - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) More than 550 people were injured by the earthquakes in the Turkish province of Hatay that hit the border region of Syria and Turkey on Monday, Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu said.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay Province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8.

The Turkish authorities said earlier this week that six people were killed and about 300 others were injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hatay Province Governor Lutfu Savas said several people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed.

"Under any circumstances is anyone allowed to enter buildings in urgent need of demolition. According to the latest data, the earthquakes in Hatay killed six people and injured 562 others, 18 of them are in critical condition," Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber quoted Soylu as saying.

