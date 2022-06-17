Money laundering watchdog removes Malta from watchlist

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 10:35 PM

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international organisation that coordinates global efforts to crack down on money laundering and terrorism financing, said Friday it had removed Malta from its watchlist of countries subject to increased monitoring

Placed on watch in 2021, Malta is coming off the list after carrying out an "action plan which it has now completed" leaving it "better placed to tackle money laundering and terrorist financing", Marcus Pleyer, president of the FATF, said after a four-day meeting of the organisation in Berlin.

Malta has especially made progress in the detection of inaccurate company ownership information and "the pursuit of tax-based money laundering cases utilising financial intelligence", the FATF said in a statement.

