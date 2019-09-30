UrduPoint.com
Money No Issue, But Access Can Be Difficult For Aid In Syria - Saudi Relief Center Head

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:42 PM

Saudi Arabia has the funds to help Syria, but it needs access to provide humanitarian aid, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Abdullah Al-Rabeeah told Sputnik

"We have no problem with the funding. We have this year a significant amount of money in Syria as I mentioned in a tv interview we have hundreds of millions of Dollars for Syria. This year, I think we have planned for 300 plus 10 and 20 million US dollars as a program. The problem in Syria for us is not money. The problem inside Syria is access, but that's why we are using the United Nations because they are probably the most suitable to work inside Syria," Al-Rabeeah said.

Al-Rabeeah said Saudi Arabia would look at what priorities Syria had in terms of rebuilding and direct its aid accordingly.

"If the priority No.1 will be health, we will go for health. If it is related to education, we will go for education. If it is historical sites, then we will consider it. But I think in Syria, as you know, many children deserve proper education and many families deserve better health. These will probably take precedence or the priority over any other thing in Syria. But if that's been taken care of by friendly countries we will look at others," the head of the relief center said.

Syria has been engulfed in a conflict since 2011. Over the last two years the focus has shifted from combating terrorism to finding a political solution, with the continuing work on the constitutional commission.

