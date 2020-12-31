Mongolia adds 20 more COVID-19 cases to 1,215

Mongolia Thursday confirmed 20 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,215, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD)

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia Thursday confirmed 20 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,215, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

"A total of 13,597 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 20 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

Meanwhile, six more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 830, Ambaselmaa said.

Mongolia has so far recorded only one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March.