Mongolia Adds 20 More COVID-19 Cases To 1,215
Thu 31st December 2020
ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia Thursday confirmed 20 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,215, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).
"A total of 13,597 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 20 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.
Meanwhile, six more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the national count to 830, Ambaselmaa said.
Mongolia has so far recorded only one COVID-19-related death since confirming its first case of COVID-19 in March.