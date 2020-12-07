Mongolia adds 38 more COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reported 38 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its national tally to 887, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia reported 38 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its national tally to 887, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including three health workers of the Central Military Hospital, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

A total of 455 locally-transmitted cases have been reported nationwide so far, notably in the capital city of Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally-transmitted case in Mongolia was a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12, expired Tuesday.

However, the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11. The majority of the confirmed domestic COVID-19 cases were registered in the two regions.

The country has recorded 384 recoveries so far with no deaths.