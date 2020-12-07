UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mongolia Adds 38 More COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:36 PM

Mongolia adds 38 more COVID-19 cases

Mongolia reported 38 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its national tally to 887, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Mongolia reported 38 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its national tally to 887, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Monday.

The latest confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including three health workers of the Central Military Hospital, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.

A total of 455 locally-transmitted cases have been reported nationwide so far, notably in the capital city of Ulan Bator and provinces of Selenge, Darkhan-Uul, Govisumber, Orkhon, Dornogovi and Arkhangai.

The first locally-transmitted case in Mongolia was a woman, whose 29-year-old husband, a transport driver, returned from Russia and tested positive for the virus four days after he was released from a 21-day mandatory isolation on Nov. 6.

The Asian country's nationwide lockdown, imposed on Nov. 12, expired Tuesday.

However, the government has extended the lockdown in Ulan Bator and the provinces of Selenge and Arkhangai by 10 days until Dec. 11. The majority of the confirmed domestic COVID-19 cases were registered in the two regions.

The country has recorded 384 recoveries so far with no deaths.

Related Topics

Russia Driver Mongolia Women From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Russia Developed Automatic Analyzers to Curb Infec ..

9 seconds ago

Last month the hottest November on record: EU

11 seconds ago

Brexit talks in crisis as decision day dawns

14 seconds ago

Body of a seven-year boy who was raped and murdere ..

11 minutes ago

Syrian Sappers Demine Elite Suburb of City of Alep ..

9 minutes ago

Last month the hottest November on record: EU

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.